Teens rescued from lake

A pair of alleged offenders got into ‘deep water’ while fleeing from police during stormy, wild conditions.

The 18-year-old Dandenong North man – along with a 17-year-old Glen Waverley boy – fled from an alleged stolen car that was stopped by police in Maeve Court, Clyde North about 8.15pm on Thursday 9 July.

The man tried to swim away in a lake at the nearby Cascade on Clyde wetlands.

But unable to swim, he soon called out to police before disappearing under the water several times, police say.

Gang Crime Squad detectives plunged into the lake and rescued him.

About 20 minutes later, the second teen was found face up in shallow water in a semi-conscious state.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Both teens were hospitalized for hypothermia and other injuries, police say.

The Dandenong North man was charged with car theft and drug possession.

He was expected to face Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 10 June.

The Glen Waverley boy was charged by Cardinia CIU detectives with an aggravated burglary in Koo-wee-rup on 4 June.

He was bailed to appear at a children’s court.