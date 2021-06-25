Mystery lotto win finally claimed

-

A Dandenong dad has come forward as a mystery lotto winner a week after the draw.

The man had been oblivious of his $200,000 windfall until he checked his ticket while out running errands on 24 June.

For several days, the call had gone out for someone to claim the first prize in the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1536 on 17 June.

“I’ve been playing all my life, at least for 43 years,” he said.

“I’m excited to have a win. I can’t wait to tell my family.

“I had a few tickets from previous draws and decided to go into the outlet and finally check them.”

Stunned by the win, he wasn’t yet sure how he’d celebrate .

The winning entry was purchased at Palm Plaza Lotto, 49 McCrea Street, Dandenong.

Palm Plaza Lotto owner Sineth Sar said she glad the winner had discovered their prize.

“We were wondering who the winner was this whole time, and it was a regular customer!” she said.

“Thankfully, he came in and checked his ticket at our outlet this morning. He had no idea what was going on.

“He is very deserving of the win, and I hope he can spoil himself and his family with the prize.”