Djerring Trail upgrades

Final designs of new open space along the Djerring Trail have been released.

The 17-kilometre trail runs adjacent to the Dandenong rail corridor between Noble Park station and Caulfield East.

As part of the Level Crossing Removal Project, the trail will be upgraded along with new open space at Carnegie.

The open space will include picnic table, a half-court for basketball and netball and fitness equipment at Girdwood Avenue.

A new children’s playground will be built at Woodayl Street Reserve.

Works start this month, with the areas expected to open in late 2021.