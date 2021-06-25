Plane plummets near airport

-

An air safety authority is investigating the crash of a light plane shortly after take-off from Moorabbin Airport on Tuesday 22 June.

A man in his 50s was treated by paramedics at the crashed Piper PA-32 aircraft off Old Dandenong Road, Heatherton just after noon.

He was taken to The Alfred hospital in a stable condition with minor upper and lower body injuries, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating the wreckage, recorded data, pilot and maintenance records and site surrounds.

“A report will be published at the conclusion of the investigation,” the ATSB stated.

“However, should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so appropriate safety action can be taken.”

It is requesting information from anyone who saw the plane during flight or with CCTV or dashcam footage.

Any information can be submitted via the witness form at atsb.gov.au or by phoning 1800 992 986.