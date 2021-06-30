ALDI leaves Dandenong Market

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Supermarket giant ALDI is set to close its high-profile site at Dandenong Market.

After 15 years at the market, the store’s last month of trading will be October 2021.

Its outlet at the nearby Dandenong Plaza will remain open.

“Our store network has grown steadily and we are now taking steps to refine the geography of our stores, therefore we have decided not to renew the lease at our Dandenong Market store,” an ALDI Australia spokesperson said.

“We acknowledge, and are sorry for the inconvenience this will cause for regular shoppers to the store.

“We are thankful for the ongoing support we have received from the community.”

All employees at the Dandenong Market store will be employed at other ALDI stores, the spokesperson said.