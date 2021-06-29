Five hospitalised in multi-car crash

-

Five people have been treated after a multi-vehicle crash on Frankston-Dandenong Road in Dandenong South.

Paramedics were called to the crash near the corner of Elliott Road about 9.50am.

A man in his 50s was taken to The Alfred hospital with upper body injuries. He is in a serious condition, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

A woman in her 70s was treated for a medical condition and taken to The Alfred in a stable condition.

Three women, one in her 40s, one in her 60s and one in her 70s, were taken to Dandenong Hospital. All were in a stable condition.

Northbound lanes on Frankston-Dandenong Road were closed to traffic at Quality Drive for about two hours.

The road re-opened before noon.