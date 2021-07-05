Council Canberra trip $25K-plus

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An all-expenses trip for all 11 Greater Dandenong councillors and a council director to a conference in Canberra has cost ratepayers at least $25,000.

The delegation joined other councils for the Australian Local Government Association’s general assembly at the National Convention Centre in Canberra on 20-23 June.

Greater Dandenong confirmed its registration, airfares and accommodation costs were at least $25,651 “to date” – not including GST.

Some councillors stayed at the nearby four-star Crowne Plaza Hotel – which has advertised rates of $189 a night. Others opted to share a family unit.

Cr Tim Dark told a council meeting on 28 June that it gave a chance to network, talk ideas and find out what other councils were doing differently.

It was also a chance to lobby for project funding from federal MPs.

Cr Richard Lim said it was a chance to “strengthen relationships” between Greater Dandenong councillors as well as peers across the country.

“It was great that everyone was able to set aside their political differences.”

As a new councillor, Cr Eden Foster appreciated the chance to meet others on topics such as mental health, climate change and Covid recovery.

Cr Jim Memeti told Star Journal the new councillors in particular “got a lot” out of the experience.

They learnt how to advocate for the council area, as well as consult peers across the nation on topics such as re-developing aquatic centres such as Dandenong Oasis.

“They would never otherwise be able to speak to councillors from across Australia.”

Cr Rhonda Garad said it was a “fair investment”, especially for new councillors.

Part of their mission was to lobby for federal funding for “post-Covid recovery” projects.

They were armed with an ‘advocacy document’, including sales-pitches for the $62.5 million Dandenong Oasis redevelopment and $110 million soccer stadium and events centre in Dandenong.

It also spruiked the $13 million development of an indoor multi-purpose centre at Shepley Oval, and more social and affordable housing.

Transport needs included completing east-west links on Dandenong Bypass, Bangholme Road and Glasscocks Road, upgrading Yarraman railway station and a rail connection to the South East Freight Hub.

The document also proposed extending the Djerring Trail to Dandenong, a cycling corridor along the Cranbourne rail line and an EastLink Trail bridge over rail tracks at Dandenong.

During the national assembly, the ALGA unanimously passed a motion calling on Australia to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Months earlier, Greater Dandenong councillors had voted down a similar motion.

Cr Garad and Cr Foster will reintroduce the motion at a Greater Dandenong meeting, with Cr Foster noting most councils across the country support the push.

“I strongly encourage my fellow councillors to reconsider this if it comes to council in the future.”

Cr Garad said she enjoyed the assembly’s “left-wing agenda” including action against climate-change.

“The right-wing people weren’t in the room.”

Cr Memeti, who opposed the motion at council, said the ALGA motions were tokenistic. “There wasn’t any opposition to any of the motions being passed.

“As long as footpaths, roads and services are to be fixed, then we’re not ready to get involved in world affairs. Leave that to the state and federal MPs.”

Greater Dandenong chief executive John Bennie said all councillors chose to attend as part of a “comprehensive induction process” after “significant change” in the 2020 council elections.

It gave councillors across Australia a chance to “engage directly with the Federal Government” and “influence the future direction of councils and communities”, Mr Bennie said.

“Under the Greater Dandenong Council Expenses, Support and Accountability Policy, councillors are supported in attending professional development conferences and those that further their ability to add value to the office of councillor and to the communities they serve.”

Councillors are expected to present a verbal or written report on “outcomes” at a future council meeting, Mr Bennie said.