Rescue equipment boost

A volunteer rescue squad has received a $10,000 State equipment grant for life-saving hydraulic equipment.

The not-for-profit Victorian Fire & Rescue Squad (VFRS) has been supporting motor sport events since the early 1970s at tracks such as Sandown Racecourse and Phillip Island.

Its 25 Motorsport Australia-accredited volunteers are well versed at rescues after roll-overs, high-speed collisions and pit-lane fires.

VFRS chief fire marshall Philip Craig said the grant was vital to upgrade its hydraulic rescue equipment.

South Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis said the VFRS played a vital role.

“This funding will ensure the dedicated, passionate and highly professional team of around 25 volunteers

from VFRS have the critical safety equipment they need to carry out the important and potential lifesaving work they do.”