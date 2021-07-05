Man stabbed at Springvale Central

-

A man has been hospitalized and another charged after a stabbing at Springvale Central shopping centre.

Police say they were called to a reported “altercation” between two men at a business on Springvale Road about 12.45pm on Friday 2 July.

The victim suffered minor lacerations to the back of his head and neck and has since been released from The Alfred hospital.

Both parties are believed to be known to each other, police say.

A 31-year-old man was arrested a short time after the incident in Buckingham Avenue.

He was charged with intentionally cause injury, recklessly cause injury, affray and theft.

The man was remanded in custody to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 8 July.

Any witnesses or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.