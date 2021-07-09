Hallam ‘change-maker’ gifts $140k of PPE

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Hallam-based business has made a stunning donation of masks and sanitisers to Greater Dandenong’s Covid material-relief drive.

Charming Woods, which produces skin-care brand Dermalume, donated more than $140,000 of PPE goods.

On 7 July, it presented 100,000 single-use masks, 7000 hand-sanitiser bottles and 1920 surface-sanitiser sprays – which will be distributed to groups and people in need.

In a letter to the council, the company urged “everyone to be change-makers in this (Covid) crisis”.

“The pandemic calls us to an unexpected task but it is a call to which we respond decisively.

“We have donated various PPE products to local communities, including hospitals, schools, local councils, aged care, home care, food bank and many more.

“By supporting one another, and aiding those among us who are most vulnerable, we will be able to work through and rise above this crisis even more united than before.”

Mayor Angela Long said the council was “extremely grateful” for the gift.

“We will work with the Material Aid Consortium, community groups and those in need of donation to distribute the donated goods.”

The council’s material aid program has distributed more than 730,000 kilograms of food and 260,000 sanitary items between April 2020 and March 2021.

The $550,000 program is expected to extend to at least mid-October 2021.

The State Government has contributed more than $230,000 to the program.