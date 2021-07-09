Salvos hub set for 2022 opening

-

Works have started on The Salvation Army’s $13.5 million community hub in central Dandenong.

The centre at George and Cadle streets will feature a worship hall, youth rooms, an op-shop, spaces for events and community services as well as support for vulnerable community members.

It is expected to open mid-2022.

On 7 July, a sod-turning ceremony took place with Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long, Development Vicoria group head of precincts Geoff Ward and Salvation Army chief secretary Colonel Winsome Merrett.

Representatives from architect firm Antarctica and builder Johns Lyng were also present.

“We have been working with the Salvation Army for several years on this development and today is an important milestone for the project and for Dandenong,” Mr Ward said.

“The project will provide a great sense of community for Dandenong and we look forward to seeing it come to life.”

Active in Dandenong since 1885, The Salvation Army will help it expand its services as it moves out of its James Street facilities, Major Warren Elliott said.

Most of the project’s funding comes from selling other Salvation Army properties.

About 200 jobs will be supported during its building.

The project is within the Revitalising Central Dandenong precinct – a 15 year, $290 million State funded rebuild of Dandenong’s CBD.

According to Development Victoria, RCD has attracted nearly $700 million in private investment.

It comes after Capital Alliance announced a $600 million redevelopment of Little India, including 500 dwellings, a hotel and conference centre, brewery, cinema, retail, educational facility and medical services.

It’s expected to create 5000 ongoing jobs, as well as 2600 during construction.