‘Red zone’ traveller fined

A Dandenong man has been fined $5542 for failing to isolate at home after travelling from a Covid-19 ‘red zone’.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Mick Grainger, of Victoria Police, said the man was intercepted at a police alcohol-and-drug-testing bus in Gippsland on the night of 11 July.

The man was one of two who received penalty notices from Victoria Police overnight, he said.

Six infringements for flouting Chief Health Officer directions had been issued in Victoria since 25 June.

Under Covid rules, Victorians who travel from a ‘red zone’ such as NSW and the ACT are required to isolate at home for 14 days.