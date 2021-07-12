Two injured in rollover

-

Two people have been injured in a truck rollover in Dandenong South.

Ambulance Victoria was called to the corner of Monterey and Dandenong-Frankston roads about 10.30am on Monday 12 July.

A person was taken with lower-body injuries by air ambulance to an unconfirmed Melbourne hospital, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

The other was taken by road ambulance to The Alfred hospital.

Meanwhile, Frankston-Dandenong Road is closed in both directions between Zenith and Abbotts roads.

The Department of Transport advises motorists to use Hammond Road or South Gippsland Highway instead.