Three charged with Doveton man’s murder

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man has faced court accused with the murder of Doveton man Brendon Farrell.

Richard Jackson, 49, of Doveton, did not apply for bail at a filing hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 13 July.

He faces a charge of murdering Mr Farrell sometime between 31 May and 10 July 2021.

The court was told of Jackson’s custody management issues, including an acquired brain injury.

He required prescribed medication for scoliosis, spina bifida and asthma.

A 30-year-old Hampton Park man has also been charged with murder and a 49-year-old Noble Park man charged with accessory to murder in relation to Mr Farrell.

All three co-accused have been remanded to appear at a committal mention at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 3 December.

Mr Farrell, 32, had been last seen by a friend at his Kidds Road home on 31 May.

Police say they discovered remains found at a home at Cyril Grove, Noble Park on 9 July.

Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Robert Hill paid tribute to the detectives’ work on a “complex investigation”.

“Our thoughts are with Brendon’s family and loved ones following what has no doubt been a very difficult and traumatic few weeks.

“The investigation remains ongoing and again we encourage anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police to come forward.”

Mr Farrell is described as being about 168cm tall with a slim to medium build and shaved, reddish hair.

It’s believed he was wearing a black tracksuit before he went missing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au