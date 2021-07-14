Burglar ‘snagged’ in the act

-

An alleged burglar has been arrested while cooking sausages stolen from a home in Dandenong.

A man was awoken when two women broke into his Clow Street unit on the night of 13 July, police say.

The man disturbed the pair as they allegedly stole food from his fridge.

He says he was struck to the head with his fry-pan.

Police arrested one of the women at a nearby unit cooking the stolen sausages.

The 33-year-old woman was charged with aggravated burglary.

She was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 14 July.

Police are investigating the identity of the second burglar.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au