Nashos’ drive to do good

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Hundreds of Christmas gifts have been collected for charity as part of a toy drive by the National Servicemen’s Association South-East branch.

The ‘nashos’, many in their eighties, unloaded a mass of toys, bikes and trikes from vans and displayed them on tables at the Dandenong RSL on 10 July.

The goods were picked up by The Salvation Army to give to children who would otherwise miss out on presents this Christmas.

NSA branch president Mike Smith said for those kids, the receipt of that one gift was a vital gesture.

The annual toy drive has collected about 70,000 toys for the past 15 years, except last year when it was derailed by the Covid pandemic.

“The rules were against us congregating at the RSL, which was closed due to lockdown,” Mr Smith said.

“So the kids who normally get the presents missed out last year.”

The toy drive grew out of a desire to “give back” to the Salvos, he said.

The Salvos were there for the branch members while they were young men out of home for the first time and stationed at bases such as Puckapunyal during their National Service.

Some of the raw recruits needed help to write a letter home or even to make a cup of tea, Mr Smith said.

“The biggest problem with this organisation is the members are getting older. Most of us are in our eighties.

“Even though our National Service was in the 1950’s and 60’s, we’re still serving our community.”