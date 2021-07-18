Massive fire engulfs greenhouse

-

A flower grower’s under-construction greenhouse in Thompsons Road, Lyndhurst was consumed by fire on Saturday 17 July.

A compartment in the 5000-square-metre greenhouse containing building materials, timber pallets and fertiliser burst into huge flames and plumes of smoke at Van Wyk Flower Supply just after 10pm.

At least 10 fire trucks responded to the fire, which took more than two hours to bring under control.

A CFA spokesperson said fire-fighters confronted difficulties accessing the scene due to the building’s glass construction.

The fire was brought under control by 12.15am the following morning.

Its cause was being investigated by CFA investigators later that day.

CFA fire brigades from Carrum Downs, Patterson River, Hampton Park, Cranbourne, Frankston, Bayswater and Skye as well as Dandenong FRV fought the blaze.

Several specialist vehicles were called such as a ladder platform, a hose layer appliance and breathing apparatus vehicle.

Fire crews remained on scene overnight and during the following day.

Ambulance Victoria attended to monitor fire crews’ health.

Emergency Victoria issued advice warning residents in Bangholme, Carrum Downs, Dandenong South, Lyndhurst, Sandhurst and Skye of smoke in the area on 17 and 18 July.