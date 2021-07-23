Animals’ dream home arrives

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

After years of anticipation, Australian Animal Protection Society finally moved into its state-of-the-art home.

The gleaming new facility is built for purpose on a 15-acre industrial plot just off Perry Road, Keysborough.

It features a shelter for dog, cat and ‘pocket pet’ adoptions, veterinary clinic, cat ‘retirement home’, reception, offices, puppy school, opp shop and dog grooming facility.

Since 2018, the AAPS had been enduring temporary digs in a former distillery in Dandenong South.

The AAPS now has capacity to help more animals – up to 20 dogs and 140 cats in the shelter – as well as to raise more funds to sustain the not-for-profit charity.

Unfortunately with just a few days notice, the AAPS had to postpone its grand public open day on 18 July due to the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

At a launch, general manager Megan Seccull paid tribute to the passionate and committed staff and volunteers whose ethos was ‘every animal’s life was worth saving’.

“We love them all.”

Recently, vets saved a dying kitten ‘Bear’ callously left in a box at the side of the road. Vets treated her, staff cared for her at their homes before she was found an adopted residence.

AAPS vet Moraya told of vets treating litters of kittens born without eyelids. AAPS fundraised for special equipment and trained its team to perform the surgeries.

One day, Moraya was called in to euthanise a critically-injured dog Trixie who had been savaged by another dog.

The patient’s leg was just “hanging on” and she was in a condition of “skin and bones”.

Moraya instead decided to save Trixie’s leg and ultimately to save her life.

Cat co-ordinator Julie told of the rescue of five ill, filthy, worm-ridden and terrified cats who had been living in the streets.

A kind stranger had trapped them in cat traps and brought them into the shelter.

“Many would have given up on them. But we were willing to put the work in.”

The AAPS has plans for stage 2 works on the site to further expand its animal welfare services.

The society accepts all animals for care including native animals, reptiles, birds and farm animals.

Without ongoing government funding, it relies on community volunteers, donations and fund-raising.

Details: aaps.org.au