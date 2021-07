-

Dandenong Wetlands were full to the brim with the bounty of recent rains.

Photographer GARY SISSONS captured the scenes of a swelling Dandenong Creek and surrounding wetlands near Heatherton and Stud roads.

The natural wonders are one of Greater Dandenong’s many alluring option for Covid-lockdown walks.

But the images are also a timely reminder for families, especially with young children, to stay well away from the dangerously fast-flowing creek.