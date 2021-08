-

Dandenong police have issued a warning after a heater fire in a Dandenong home garage on Wednesday 28 July.

Police say the fire started after items were placed near a portable heater and caught alight.

No one was injured.

Police advised people to not leave heaters unattended, to keep items roughly three metres away and to plug heaters into wall outlets.

They also stated that smoke alarms should be checked and maintained, and heaters should have an automatic shut-off.