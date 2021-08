-

A man was arrested in Dandenong over an alleged sexual assault on a V/Line train.

The 48-year-old Traralgon man was arrested on 30 July by Transit CIU detectives after a public appeal for information in June.

Police say an 18-year-old woman was approached and sexually assaulted on the train between Pakenham and Warragul stations on 10 May.

The man is expected to be charged on summons with sexual assault and unlawful assault, police say.