Drugs, cash, weapons seized in Keysy home

A Keysborough man has been arrested after police seized drugs, cash and weapons from his home, car and person.

The 36-year-old was intercepted in his car by Dandenong Divisional Response Unit police in Edithvale on Wednesday 28 July.

They allegedly seized illicit drugs and cash from him and his car.

The next day, police raided his home and seized “trafficable quantities” of drugs, cash and weapons as well as items related to producing fake credit cards and ID cards.

He was remanded in custody.

An 18-year-old woman was charged and bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court in October.