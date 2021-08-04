Robber gunman mystery

-

Police are seeking information to solve a hold-up of a Keysborough bottle shop eight months ago.

A man carrying a gun threatened a male staff member during the robbery at the corner of Corrigan Road and Kingsclere Avenue about 6.25pm on Saturday 19 December.

The robber ripped the cash register from the counter and fed in a grey 2010 Toyota RAV4.

The vehicle was found set on fire in Springvale South a short time later, police say.

The offender was described as 180 centimetres with a solid build and wearing black clothing.

Dandenong CIU Detective Senior Constable Sherry Cahir said the robbery had been extensively investigated without an arrest so far.

“We continue to investigate this case are hopeful someone in the community is now ready to come forward with information.’

“The victim involved in this incident deserves justice and we hope to make that happen.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au