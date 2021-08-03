Speeding in Springvale

-

A learner driver has been allegedly clocked at 36 km/h over the speed limit on Princes Highway in Springvale.

The 20-year-old Noble Park man was detected at 116 km/h in an 80 km/h zone by an unmarked Cardinia Highway Patrol police vehicle about 8.50pm on Saturday 31 July, police say.

The driver neither displayed L plates nor was he accompanied by an experienced driver at the time.

He was fined $1682 on the spot, lost four demerit points and had his learner permit suspended for three months.

Police were targeting high-risk driving as part of the ongoing Operation Sumatra.