Mulgrave fire suspicious

Fire fighters have contained a suspicious building fire on Albert Crescent Mulgrave early on 11 August.

A large amount of smoke issued from an abandoned two-storey 2000-square metre building near Princes Highway just after 4.30am, according to Fire Rescue Victoria.

Twenty-nine FRV fire-fighters as well as CFA crews battled the blaze, containing it to the second floor. The fire was brought under control in an hour and 17 minutes.

Six pumpers, a rescue unit and an aerial unit were among the FRV appliances at the scene.

The building was vacant at the time.

“At this stage the fire is being treated as suspicious, and the incident has been handed over to Victoria Police,” the FRV stated.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

“Police are treating the fire as suspicious at this stage.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au