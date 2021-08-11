Heritage move scrapped

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An “ill-timed” move to heritage-protect Noble Park’s folklored ‘jug house’ or ‘Jarvie house’ has been quashed.

At a 9 August meeting, Greater Dandenong councillors unanimously voted against a proposed heritage overlay on the unique home with a brick-jug chimney on the corner of Heatherton and Corrigan roads.

The property had been assessed as “significant aesthetically, historically and for its rarity to Noble Park and the City of Greater Dandenong”.

Cr Bob Milkovic, who led the motion, said the “ill-timed” move was “inconsiderate” given the house was in the process of being sold.

A “selfish” group of residents had “no consideration” for the “emotional hurt” caused to the vendor, who owned the house for 28 years, as well as the new owner or the agents, he said.

“To have a newspaper article put the process of a sale and a possible happy retirement in turmoil was something that made me sick to the stomach.”

Cr Milkovic said if the issue had been raised at a different time, he may have looked at it in a “different light”.

The dwelling ultimately sold for $1.25 million to a buyer who wanted to restore it, according to its real estate agent Area Specialist.

Cr Rhonda Garad said she applauded residents for “valuing our community assets” but they were unaware of the “unintended consequences”.

Cr Tim Dark said heritage protection had to be done in the “right way” such as an assessment study across multiple properties at the same time.

The much-storied chimney – or “Jarvie’s Jug” – has been the source of much speculation.

It has been rumoured to signify either a dairy, a tea pot, a drug den, a brothel or a sly grog shop.

A council heritage assessment stated the jug’s brickwork was rare across Melbourne.

The house itself was described as one of the few ‘streamlined moderne’ or ‘waterfall’ front designs in Greater Dandenong.

“The house and its chimney have received wide publicity as an uncommon part of the urban landscape.”

Noble Park identity Geoff Wachter, who worked with the home’s builder and first resident Peter ‘Mick Jarvie’, had recently told Star Journal that the chimney was built as a “whimsical expression”.

It was a tribute to the “amber fluid” that flowed during so-called ‘church services’ in the garage on Sunday mornings when the pubs were closed.

“His neighbours were observed arriving with a brown paper bag under their arms. They did not contain bibles but the contents clinked,” Mr Wachter said.

Resident Gaye Guest, who pressed for the site’s preservation, likened the jug chimney to Melbourne landmarks like the “Nylex tower”, the “Dandy pig” or “Audrey the skipping girl”. She said the house needed to be saved “for perpetuity – for future generations when people won’t know the folklore stories like we do now”.

“Heritage overlays are not uncommon instruments. It’s standard practice for councils,” Ms Guest said.

“The issue is that Greater Dandenong doesn’t have enough of them. I know of a number of residential houses in Dandenong that should have had them and they have not survived.

“Not much of Noble Park’s history is preserved maybe the tree stump in Douglas St and the Noble Park Public Hall.”

The previous owner’s daughter Tanya Bermingham told Star Journal she was “thankful” that the council abandoned the overlay.

It was important to “preserve valuable and meaningful architecture to protect our history” but it should not “override other people’s livelihoods”.

“It is different when you want to heritage list a tree, a park or a public building from putting a ‘public Interest, do no touch’ label on someone’s private home.”

Ms Bermingham said there was “no immediate intention or threat to the property”.

“Could we all try to be respectful to the new owner’s privacy and let them enjoy the period of discovering their new home in peace?”