Ice, cash seized in Dandenong raid

A man has been charged with commercial drug trafficking after a police raid on a property in Dandenong.

Southern Metro Divisional Response Unit members seized a large amount of methylamphetamine, almost $10,000, cannabis and suspected stolen goods from the Sarona Street premises about 10.15am on Tuesday 17 August.

A 31-year-old Dandenong man was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with traffick a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine, traffick methylamphetamine, possess methylamphetamine, possess cannabis and possess property suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 18 August.