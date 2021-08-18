Teens charged over theft-spree

-

Five teens as young as 13 have been charged over a four-day stealing spree across the East and South East.

The series of car thefts, robberies and other offending allegedly occurred in Pakenham, Cranbourne North, Beaconsfield, Carrum Downs, Springvale, Sandown, Balwyn, Box Hill North and Warrandyte South between 14 and 16 August.

Greater Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit detectives arrested four teens after they fled from a crash in Mooroolbark on Monday 16 August.

A teen was arrested that evening after being caught driving a stolen vehicle in Dandenong, police say.

An 18-year-old Pakenham man was charged with 10 offences including theft, theft of motor vehicle, attempted theft of motor vehicle, attempted aggravated burglary, evade police and criminal damage.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 6 September.

An 18-year-old Narre Warren man was charged with theft of motor vehicle and theft.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 27 October.

A 19-year-old Narre Warren woman was charged with theft of motor vehicle, theft and evade police.

She was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

A 15-year-old Noble Park boy was charged with seven offences including theft of motor vehicle, robbery and theft.

A 13-year-old Frankston boy was charged with theft of motor vehicle, robbery, unlawful assault and two counts of commit indicatable offence on bail.

Both were remanded to appear before a children’s court at a later date.