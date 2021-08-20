Court action to stop lockdown play

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council has taken drastic action to stop players breaking in to use the outdoor basketball court and play equipment in Dandenong Park.

During Covid lockdown, the facilities are off limits but vandals have been repeatedly breaking the council’s “most expensive and strongest locks” on the court’s gate.

As a result, the council has “decommissioned” the lights and was set to remove the basketball rings, engineering director Paul Kearsley said.

Additional signage and barriers were to be installed on 20 August.

The gate to the playground south of the creek would also be padlocked again, with increased patrols by council staff to check the locks, Mr Kearsley said.

“If we see people using the parks’ facilities that is not in compliance with (Chief Health Officer) directions then Victoria Police will be contacted.”

During the strict lockdowns in 2020, the council received similar complaints of people illegally using the basketball court.

Mr Kearsley said the council notified Dandenong police, which will increase its patrolling of the facilities.

“It is incumbent on each individual to adhere to the CHO directions, and the role of Victoria Police to enforce the directions.

“We encourage concerned residents to call Victoria Police as a warning or fine may be the only deterrent to this behaviour.”

A resident told Star Journal that dozens were using Dandenong Park’s facilities on the evening of 19 August – with seemingly little discouragement.

“There is no signage to say they are closed and no locks or barriers to discourage usage.”

Across Melbourne, playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks and basketball courts were closed or taped-off under CHO directions from Tuesday 17 August.

A night curfew from 9pm to 5am and authorised work permits to leave home were also imposed.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the extended, strengthened lockdown was necessary because of “concerning levels” of mystery infections and “unacceptable” congregations in parks, pub crawls and home visits.

About a quarter of Victoria’s Covid cases are aged 9 and under.