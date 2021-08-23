Councils pledge support

-

Casey and Greater Dandenong’s councils have issued a joint statement of “unwavering support” for its “rich and growing” Afghan communities.

“Together, the Local Government Areas of Casey and Greater Dandenong are home to almost three quarters of Victoria’s Afghan communities,” the statement signed by Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff and Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long states.

“Some were born here, many are well-established community leaders, whilst others are just beginning their lives in a new country.”

The councils recognised the communities’ “pride”, “extraordinary resilience” as well as the “heartbreak many are experiencing during this difficult time”.

“Over the last few days, we have heard from many leaders and community members about the struggles of loved ones in Afghanistan and the toll and anguish of those here in Australia, supporting family and friends back home.

“Casey and Greater Dandenong extend our unwavering support to all members of our communities affected by the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.”

The councils were committed to work with Afghan leaders, groups and all levels of governments to “provide and advocate for the needed supports”.

“We know that Afghan communities in Casey and Greater Dandenong have strong social support systems, and we join in a spirit of unity and social cohesion to offer our support.”

Further supports are available at:

https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/mental-health-resources-culturally-and-linguistically-diverse-communities

Foundation House, 9389 8900 or foundationhouse.org.au

Family Life SHINE and Connect Programs at www.familylife.com.au/support/mental-health