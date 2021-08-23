Grounds for more ‘compassion’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong migration agent has called for the Federal Government to open up its intake of Afghan refugees out of “compassion”.

In the wake of the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan, Thay-Horn Yim welcomed at least 3000 humanitarian visas for Afghan refugees, as well as partner-spouse travel exemptions for fiances.

He said the 3000 places should not come from the current 13,750 cap on humanitarian visa numbers, but as extra places.

Mr Yim said the government should also revoke Direction 80 which puts Afghan refugee sponsors who arrived to Australia by boat as the “lowest priority” for spouse and dependent visas.

Refugees faced “severe distress” as they faced separations of more than 10 years from their spouses and families.

“This Direction 80 should never had been made and at best should have been revoked when the Australian Government along with Western allies stated negotiation with Taliban Guerrilla, withdrawing our troops from Afghanistan.”

“Now is the time for the Government to show compassion to the spouses and dependent children.”

Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre board member Wicki Wickiramasingham meanwhile called for Afghan boat arrivals to be freed from detention centres on Nauru and Manus Island.

Mr Wickiramasingham has been visiting detention centre occupants for several years, most recently in 2020.

As “illegal” boat arrivals, they are barred from settling in Australia despite many being assessed by the United Nations as “legitimate refugees”, Mr Wickiramsingham says.

They’ve languished on the small islands in oppressive tropical heat for up to five years, he says.

On Nauru, families are living in tents without air-conditioning and children are deprived of secondary schooling, the SMRC director says.

“It’s not a country to live in.”

The 3,000 humanitarian places will focus on family members of Australians, persecuted minorities such as women and girls, children, the Hazara and other vulnerable groups.

“The Government anticipates this initial allocation will increase further over the course of this year,” Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said.

“And for those that will come here under this program, Australia has a highly successful humanitarian resettlement program which will assist all Afghan refugees to succeed in their new lives in Australia.”

Mr Hawke said its approach against people smuggling was “unchanged”.

“Those who travel illegally to Australia by boat will not permanently settle in Australia.”

Visa applicants must continue to meet visa criteria and character, security and health requirements.