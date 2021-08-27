Appeal for missing woman

-

Police are seeking help to find a Dandenong woman who’s been missing for more than a month.

Natasha, 30, was last seen in David Street, Dandenong on Saturday 17 July.

Her family and police say her disappearance is out of character. She also has a medical condition.

Natasha is described as Indian appearance with a medium build and long dark hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black hooded jumper, orange trackpants and black runners.

She is known to frequent Melbourne, Collingwood, Northcote and Greater Dandenong.

Any information to Dandenong police station on 9767 7666. Anyone who sees Natasha is urged to call triple-0.