Local heroes announced

Six local heroes from the south east have been named finalists in Westfield Fountain Gate’s Local Heroes awards.

Nominated finalists from 42 Westfield centres now have a chance to receive a $10,000 grant for their affiliated organisation or group, as voted by their communities.

Now in its fourth year, the Westfield Local Heroes program recognises and promotes community role models whose work or contributions create positive benefits for others in one or more of the following ways: nurturing a sense of belonging and inclusion, helping in times of community crisis, building community resilience, promoting positive health and wellbeing, improving access to community services and groups, and protecting the local environment.

The voting closes on Monday 30 August.

Finalist one is Ashvina De Zoysa of COOK4CALD.

Young Ashvina De Zoysa has defied the odds, sourcing donations and recruiting volunteers to deliver cooked meals to 80 people in her area of Melbourne every Sunday last summer. Ashvina was told she was too inexperienced to succeed, but her COOK4CALD program will be back with its delicious and heart-warming feasts this summer.

Finalist two is Julia Battams of Equine Pathways Australia from Harkaway.

Julia Battams scaled down her successful equestrian business to help more than 50 people with disabilities reach their potential through Equine Pathways Australia (EPA).

Her charity’s two-day clinics deliver physical and mental health benefits for the riders, some of whom find work in the equine industry. The program also helps high-performing riders prepare for prestigious events such as the Paralympics.

Finalist three is Kerry Alexander of Melbourne Youth Chorale from Beaconsfield.

Kerry Alexander raised funds and improved communication to save the Melbourne Youth Chorale when it was on the brink of collapse. The 35-year-old organisation doesn’t charge tuition fees because it believes every child deserves the gift of music.

Thanks to Kerry’s efforts, the choristers can continue training and have a chance of a brighter future through a musical career.

Finalist four is Margaret Caffyn, City of Casey TAC L2P Learner Driver Mentor Program, from Narre Warren.

Margaret Caffyn has spent over 1000 hours teaching disadvantaged young people to drive through the TAC Casey L2P Learner Driver Mentor Program.

Without her help, many would not get their driver’s licence. The program improves the learners’ employment prospects and helps them build confidence and social skills.

Finalist five is Matt Runnalls of Mindfull Aus.

Matt Runnalls was driven to start Mindfull Aus to equip children with the skills to not only manage but thrive through life. His ground-breaking program has encouraged thousands of children to identify, control and express their emotions in positive ways.

Finalist six is Simon Bloomer (OAM) of Carry On (Victoria), from Dandenong.

Simon Bloomer OAM is a 72-year-old Vietnam veteran and has volunteered with Carry On (Victoria) for more than a quarter of a century to help other Australian Defence Force veterans who have been physically or mentally impacted by combat. The charity helps struggling veterans and their families into low-cost and safe housing and on to a brighter future. It also provides financial assistance for household and medical bills.

To view your Westfield Local Heroes finalists, visit westfield.com.au/local-heroes or your local Westfield centre’s website to read about its finalists and cast your vote.