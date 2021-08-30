Agencies call for refugee action

-

Dandenong support agencies are joining the call for more “compassion” for refugees from crisis-hit Afghanistan.

Wellsprings for Women has written to federal MPs calling for the Australian Government to respond with “compassion and generosity”.

The women-only group organised an online gathering with Foundation House, which treats refugees who experienced trauma and torture.

“The session with Foundation House is for Afghan women to provide emotional support. This is a very difficult time for them,” Wellsprings chief executive Dalal Smiley said.

Wellsprings also gathered services to help families wanting to sponsor fleeing relatives to come to Australia.

“‘It’s a lot of work but we particularly feel for our community members who are unable to be reunited with their families.”

Wellsprings provides services and programs for women facing social, cultural, economic and political barrier. Many come from refugee backgrounds.

Catholic Social Services Victoria has called for a change of Government policy to allow Afghan refugees on temporary protection visas to apply for their families to come to Australia.

“While the Australian Government continues to withhold the ability to apply for humanitarian family reunification for this cohort, this places their lives and families in a tenuous situation,” CSSV executive director Josh Lourensz said.

“With the situation in Afghanistan fundamentally changed, Australia’s policies also need to fundamentally change.”

Mr Lourensz was “willing to do more” for the increased refugee intake as a result, citing Wellsprings’ actions as an example.

“We admire the contribution and proactive efforts of member organisations like Wellsprings for Women that are offering support to the Afghan community in this difficult time.”