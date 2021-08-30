Pair charged over dope crop

-

Two men have been arrested at an alleged cannabis crop house in Keysborough.

Police were called to the Wooltana Road property after a man was reportedly acting erratically in the middle of the road about 11.30am on Friday 27 August.

Cannabis plants were found in a rear shed and elsewhere at the house, as well as an imitation gun and other prohibited weapons.

A 39-year-old man was charged with cultivate narcotic plant, possess drug of dependence, possess imitation firearm and possess prohibited weapon.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 11 November.

A 36-year-old man was charged with cultivate narcotic plant and possess drug of dependence.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 28 August.