Driver charged over cyclist death

-

A driver has been charged over the death of a cyclist on Princes Highway in Springvale this year.

The 55-year-old Noble Park man’s car and the cyclist had reportedly collided near Police Road about 9.50pm on 11 February.

The 42-year-old rider from Oakleigh suffered critical injuries and he died at the scene, police say.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives charged the driver with culpable driving, dangerous driving causing death, reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury and careless driving.

He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 2 September.