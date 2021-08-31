I Cook inquiry extended

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Former Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has been listed to front an extended inquiry into the closure of Dandenong South commercial caterer I Cook Foods.

The Parliamentary inquiry will sit via ZOOM on Wednesday 1 September, with an extra hearing day added on Thursday 2 September.

City of Greater Dandenong officials including chief executive John Bennie and public health inspectors will appear from 2.30pm-4.30pm on 1 September.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and other Department of Health representatives are listed for 2 September, 1.30pm-3pm.

Ms Mikakos will appear from 3pm that day.

The upper house inquiry’s chair Fiona Patten said: “It is important we speak to these witnesses so we can address the allegations raised through the media and in our previous public hearings held last week.”

The inquiry- which had concluded in 2020 – was reopened due to new evidence.

On 25 August, the inquiry heard allegations from former Knox Council food inspector Ray Christy, former Greater Dandenong food inspector Kim Rogerson and I Cook Foods director Ian Cook.

A new report is due by 14 October.

Details: https://parliament.vic.gov.au/lsic-lc/article/4514