Covid-19: Ultrasound clinic set to re-open

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An ultrasound clinic is set to re-open today after being listed as a Tier 1 Covid exposure site.

Monash Ultrasound for Women had been visited by an infected person between 1.30pm-5.30pm on Tuesday 24 August.

Anyone in the clinic at that time is instructed to get tested immediately and isolate until 14 days after the exposure date.

The clinic in Police Road Mulgrave was listed as an exposure site late on 30 August – the same time as the clinic was informed by health authorities, a spokesperson said.

The clinic was closed on 31 August for a professional deep clean, the spokesperson said. It was set to re-open 1 September.

“We have contacted all patients who attended the clinic at the nominated exposure time and are providing support to impacted staff members, while they are isolating.”

Monash Ultrasound for Women’s other clinics were unaffected and remain open, the spokesperson said.

“As a healthcare provider, Monash Ultrasound for Women has strict COVID 19 safety measures in place – including limiting the number of people allowed at our clinics, requiring all present to comply with Victorian mask rules and checking in using our QR code.”

The clinic is among a cluster of medical premises visited by Covid-positive cases in the Dandenong region.

They include a Tier 1 exposure site at Dr Tawfik Massarany’s surgery at 19 Brady Road Dandenong North on Friday 20 August between the times of 8.50am-1.20pm and 3pm-6.30pm.

Tier 2 exposure sites include M Hanna Pharmacy at Stud Road Dandenong and Stud Road Medical Centre in Dandenong, both on Sunday 22 August 3.15pm-4.15pm.

The Stud Road Medical Centre was also visited by an infected case on Thursday 26 August 5.45pm-6.30pm.

Another site exposure is AK Medical Practice in Cleeland Street, Dandenong on Wednesday 25 August 1.45pm-2.15pm.

Dandenong Hospital’s imaging department waiting area on Thursday 26 August 8.20am-9.20am has been added to the hospital’s childrens ward and Ward North 1 as Tier 2 exposure sites.

An infected case was at the hospital’s latter two wards between 10.18am on Wednesday 25 August and 11.11am on Friday 27 August, including all of Thursday 26 August.

Those who visited Tier 2 sites at the listed times are being advised to urgently get Covid-tested and to quarantine until they obtain a negative result.

In the past week, Monash Medical Centre’s emergency department’s ‘fast-track’ clinic waiting room at Clayton on Saturday 21 August, 3.35pm-6.30pm was listed as Tier 1.

Anyone at the waiting room at that time must get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from the exposure, the Department of Health states.

Also the ED’s triage waiting room is listed as a Tier 2 site, with some individuals classed as Tier 1 contacts being contacted directly by the health department.

Anyone at the Tier 2 site at 3.20pm-3.35pm on Saturday 21 August is urged to get tested immediately and quarantine until a negative result is confirmed.

As of early 1 September, there remain four active cases in the 3175 Dandenong postcode and one in Keysborough.