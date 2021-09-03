Anti-Dan vandal tags Pillars

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

‘Anti-Dan’ graffiti defacing the Pillars of Freedom monument in Dandenong was been condemned as “senseless” and “un-Australian”.

The profane slogan ‘Tagging a war memorial is a low act / DAN S***S ON IT’ appeared to be an act of protest against Premier Daniel Andrews.

It was reported to Greater Dandenong Council on Monday 30 August, and removed immediately, mayor Angela Long said.

“Council does not tolerate or condone any act of vandalism.

“This can only be described as a senseless act.”

It’s believed to be the first graffiti attack on the Pillars of Freedom, which has stood host for ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day services since 1995.

The memorial pays solemn tribute to those who died in Australian military service.

Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL sub-branch president John Wells said he was “saddened, disappointed and disgusted about it”.

“While I can understand it is very trying times, it’s something you just don’t do.

“It’s un-Australian, no matter who does it.

“War memorials are just sacred.”

Mr Wells praised the council’s rapid clean-up of the site.