Covid cases rise in Casey

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An Endeavour Hills service-station and a supermarket, as well as a cluster of Dandenong medical premises, have been listed as Covid exposure sites.

The most recently added are Tier 2 sites: Coles supermarket at Endeavour Hills shopping centre on Tuesday 31 August 5am-10am and the Coles Express servo on the corner of Heatherton and Hallam North roads on Sunday 29 August 6pm-6.20pm.

Visitors to the sites at that time are urged to get tested and isolate until they obtain a negative result. Some at the supermarket will be Tier 1 contacts and will be contacted directly by the Department of Health.

As of early 6 September, there are 23 active cases in Casey and five in Greater Dandenong.

Both municipalities’ vaccination rates lag behind the state and national averages.

A cluster of medical premises in the Dandenong area remain listed as exposure sites.

They include Tier 1 sites Monash Ultrasound for Women in Police Road Mulgrave (1.30pm-5.30pm on Tuesday 24 August and Dr Tawfik Massarany’s surgery at 19 Brady Road Dandenong North (8.50am-1.20pm and 3pm-6.30pm on Friday 20 August).

Monash Medical Centre’s emergency department’s ‘fast-track’ clinic waiting room at Clayton on Saturday 21 August, 3.35pm-6.30pm was listed as Tier 1.

Also, the ED’s triage waiting room is listed as a Tier 2 site, with some individuals classed as Tier 1 contacts being contacted directly by the health department.

Anyone at Tier 1 sites at those times must get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from the exposure, the Department of Health states.

Tier 2 exposure sites include M Hanna Pharmacy at Stud Road Dandenong and Stud Road Medical Centre in Dandenong, both on Sunday 22 August 3.15pm-4.15pm.

The Stud Road Medical Centre was also visited by an infected case on Thursday 26 August 5.45pm-6.30pm.

Another site exposure is AK Medical Practice in Cleeland Street, Dandenong on Wednesday 25 August 1.45pm-2.15pm.

Dandenong Hospital’s imaging department waiting area on Thursday 26 August 8.20am-9.20am has been added to the hospital’s childrens ward and Ward North 1 as Tier 2 exposure sites.

An infected case was at the hospital’s latter two wards between 10.18am on Wednesday 25 August and 11.11am on Friday 27 August, including all of Thursday 26 August.

Those who visited Tier 2 sites at the listed times are being advised to urgently get Covid-tested and to quarantine until they obtain a negative result.