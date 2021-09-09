Fun festival goes virtual

-

The 10th annual Greater Dandenong Children’s Festival goes online for two weeks from 18 September.

Under the theme of Little World Explorers, families can explore free activities and workshops from the comfort of home.

The headline event Little Night In offers live-streamed performances and activities for big kids and little kids is on Sunday 26 September, 4pm-6pm.

The Little Explorers Writing Competition is open to primary-school aged children living or studying in the City of Greater Dandenong.

The winner will have their story turned into an animated short film, to be premiered at next year’s festival.

Last year’s winner Fading Memories is a moving story written by Jordan Jackson.

It has been animated into a short film by local artist Hung Lin and will premiere at a special event on Monday 27 September at 11am.

The launch features a Q& A with the writer.

Drum Theatre has joined with Bukjeh artists for a holiday arts program Home Away from Home for culturally and linguistically diverse families.

It has more than 30 virtual classes in storytelling, cooking, movement, creative writing and visual arts workshops presented in both English and Arabic.

Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long said the council was still able to provide fun and adventure for families even in lockdown.

“Local residents have been doing it tough, and the school holidays provide a perfect opportunity to reconnect and have some good old fashioned family fun.

“We want to offer everyone the opportunity to enjoy some adventure and laughs while adhering to all the restrictions currently in place.”

Great prizes are up for grabs to participants who fill out a feedback survey after the events.

Details: www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/childrens-festival