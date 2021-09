By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Golden Grove, Springvale South.

Police say that a man was stabbed in the leg as part of a fight between several people in the street about 7.15pm on Wednesday 8 September.

The victim was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The arrested man was being questioned by police.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au