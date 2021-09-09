Resident stabbed in home invasion

-

A resident has been allegedly stabbed multiple times during an aggravated home invasion by two men in Noble Park last year.

Police say the men pushed their way through the Arden Street home’s front door about 4pm on Tuesday 8 September.

The occupant was stabbed with an edged weapon to the upper and lower body.

His wounds were described as serious.

The intruders stole several items from the premises. They fled in an unknown direction.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives have released CCTV and images of two males wanted for questioning.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au, or Greater Dandenong CIU on 9767 7666.