Pop-up vaccine blitz

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong, Noble Park, Keysborough, Doveton, Hallam and Endeavour Hills are among 100 priority postcodes targeted for a Covid vaccine blitz.

Pop-up vaccine hubs will be opened at schools, religious and council sites in Casey and Greater Dandenong to boost lagging vaccine rates in the region.

Dandenong High School is among the first sites for pop-up clinics, with further schools to come.

It is believed mosques in Doveton and Hallam will also host hubs.

Vaccines are also available at Sandown Racecourse as well as participating GP clinics and pharmacies.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the campaign ensured “equitable vaccination coverage” across Victoria.

“We are tailoring our vaccination rollout to remove any barriers that might otherwise stop someone from getting vaccinated.

“There are a million reasons to get vaccinated and vaccination is our only way out of this pandemic.”

Health Minister Martin Foley said the targeted areas had “identified vulnerabilities and barriers to access”.

“Together with the 70 school pop-up clinics – (the new sites) will ensure all VCE students can get vaccinated during the current blitz.”

Two waiting rooms in Dandenong Hospital’s emergency department, a Tip Top Bread Company warehouse and a Springvale truck dealership have been listed as Tier 1 sites.

An infected case visited the ED main waiting room on Wednesday 8 September 9.35pm-9.45pm and the clinic waiting room 9.45pm-10.59pm.

A waiting room is also listed Tier 1 for Friday 10 September 6.20pm-9.55pm.

The Tip Top warehouse at 170 South Gippsland Highway in Dandenong South was attended by an infected case between Monday 6 September 12am and Tuesday 7 September 6.30am.

An infected case also visited CMV Truck & Bus at 1683 Centre Road between 27 August and 2 September.

Anyone at the Tier 1 locations at the listed times must get tested immediately and quarantine 14 days from the exposure.

Woolworths regional distribution centre at Portlink Drive, Dandenong South (8 and 9 September, 9pm-10pm) and Stud Road Medical Centre in Dandenong (6 September 11.20am-12.20pm) were recently added as Tier 2 sites.

Anyone at the sites at those times are urged to get tested and isolate until a negative result is confirmed.

As of 12 September, there were 61 active cases in Casey and 22 in Greater Dandenong.

The postcode hotspots include Cranbourne, Hampton Park, Endeavour Hills, Dandenong, Keysborough, Noble Park and Springvale.