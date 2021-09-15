Covid-19: Vaccines in Palm Plaza

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic is set to open at Palm Plaza car park in Dandenong.

In response to the area’s lagging vaccine rates, the Monash Health South East Public Health Unit clinic will offer Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines from 9am on Thursday 16 September.

Residents can walk in, with no bookings required.

The free clinic will remain open seven days a week, 9am-5pm – though it may close earlier due to demand.

Patients are required to bring a Medicare card, or otherwise ID such as a driver’s license or passport.

They are also advised to bring water, sun protection or an umbrella for the clinic’s outdoor waiting area.

The region has been prioritised for pop-up Covid vaccine hubs at schools, religious and council sites, with concerns that it is a “sitting duck” due to its relatively low vaccine rates.

Dandenong High School is among the first sites for pop-up clinics, with further schools to come.

It is believed mosques in Doveton and Hallam will also host hubs.

Vaccines are also available by appointment at Sandown Racecourse as well as participating GP clinics and pharmacies.

In Greater Dandenong, 56.7 per cent of residents 15-and-over have had at least one Covid jab.

Just over 30 per cent of Greater Dandenong residents are fully vaccinated.

Casey had recorded 61.4 per cent single dose coverage and 34.4 per cent double dose.

Both council areas are well below the averages for Victoria (67.6 per cent for single dose and 41.4 per cent double dose) and Australia (68.5 per cent and 43.2 per cent).

There are an ever-growing 34 active Covid cases in Greater Dandenong and 83 in Casey.

Postcode hotspots include Cranbourne (27 active cases), Dandenong (16), Hampton Park (14), Endeavour Hills (12), Keysborough (9), Hallam (7) and Noble Park (5).

Those with symptoms are urged to get tested, isolate and wait for a negative result before attending the clinic.

Details on Covid testing are at coronavirus.vic.gov.au