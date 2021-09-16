A world of kids’ art classes

-

A free school-holiday program ‘Home Away From Home’ is bringing art classes from around the globe onto home screens.

Bukjeh, which is a worldwide collaboration of diaspora artists, will present 30-plus interactive online classes on behalf of Drum Theatre between 20 September-1 October.

The sessions include storytelling, cooking, movement and dance, creative writing, podcasting, crafts, and visual arts.

The classes are conducted in English and Arabic. They are made with and for culturally diverse families, with offerings suitable for specific age groups between 3-17.

The audience can choose as many classes as they like, but spaces are limited.

The classes are part of the two-week annual Greater Dandenong Children’s Festival, which is screening online this year.

Under the theme of Little World Explorers, the events include Little Night In – which features live-streamed performances and activities for big kids and little kids on Sunday 26 September, 4pm-6pm.

The Little Explorers Writing Competition is open to primary-school aged children living or studying in the City of Greater Dandenong.

The winner will have their story turned into an animated short film, to be premiered at next year’s festival.

Last year’s winner Fading Memories is a moving story written by Jordan Jackson.

It has been animated into a short film by local artist Hung Lin and will premiere at a special event on Monday 27 September at 11am.

The launch features a Q& A with the writer.

Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long said the council was still able to provide fun and adventure for families even in lockdown.

“Local residents have been doing it tough, and the school holidays provide a perfect opportunity to reconnect and have some good old fashioned family fun.

“We want to offer everyone the opportunity to enjoy some adventure and laughs while adhering to all the restrictions currently in place.”

Great prizes are up for grabs to participants who fill out a feedback survey after the events.

Details: www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/childrens-festival

To register for ‘Home Away From Home’ go to:

drum.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/participate/home-away-home-bukjeh-school-holiday-program