Six charged with fake-telco scam

-

Two Greater Dandenong men are among six arrested by police over a sophisticated mobile phone scam.

After a 12-month investigation, Cybercrime Squad detectives arrested a 49-year-old Clayton man in Tullamarine about 6.30pm on Wednesday 15 September.

He was charged with three counts of conspiracy to cheat and defraud.

Police also seized phones and electronic devices, and charged five other men from Maidstone, Keysborough, Springvale South, Box Hill and Clayton.

The international scam allegedly involved phones sent to Dubai and on-sold.

Victims were targeted by fraudulent call centres purporting to be their telco provider.

They were asked to provide card details for cheaper deals on their phone plans or discounted phone upgrades.

Detective Inspector Boris Buick from the Cybercrime Squad said the sums of money scammed were “significant”.

“Potentially thousands of Australians have been victim to this scam, and we make no apologies for taking swift action to disrupt and hold those responsible to account.

“These criminals continue to prey on our community, skilfully impersonating large telecommunications companies, capitalising on the pandemic and exploiting Australians for their own financial gain.”

Victoria Police worked closely with Australian Border Force, Australia Post, Toll, TPG Telecom and Telstra during the investigation.

Scamwatch advises customers never to provide personal, credit card or online account details if receiving a call claiming to be from their telco provider or any other organization.

It advises instead to ask for their name and contact number, and to make an independent check with the organization before calling back.

If you think you have provided account details to a scammer, contact your bank or financial institution immediately.

Scams can be reported to the ACCC via the Scamwatch page.

The 49-year-old Clayton man was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 21 September.

A 35-year-old Maidstone man was charged with conspiracy to cheat and defraud, and theft.

A 35-year-old Keysborough man was charged with conspiracy to cheat and defraud, and theft.

Both will appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 20 September.

A 25-year-old Springvale South man was charged with conspiracy to cheat and defraud, and theft.

He will appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 22 September.

A 24-year-old Box Hill man was charged with conspiracy to cheat and defraud, and handle stolen goods.

A 32-year-old Clayton man was charged with conspiracy to cheat and defraud, and handle stolen goods.

Both will face Melbourne County Court on 25 January.

Any information on similar alleged scams to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppers.com.au