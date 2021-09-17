Hoon crowds fined under new powers

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Spectators at illegal hoon events have been copping police fines under new Greater Dandenong Council by-laws.

Police booked 10 drivers and spectators at a hoon gathering in Dandenong South on 27 August using the new powers.

They were each fined $250, with an extra $5427 sting for breaching Covid lockdown rules.

Under the bylaws, people can be fined for taking part, encouraging or attending a ‘hoon event’ – that is where vehicles lose traction, race, time-trial and emit “undue noise or smoke”.

Drivers can also be fined the same amount for stopping or parking within 200 metres from the action.

No cars were impounded, though police say the investigation is ongoing.

Victoria Police had requested the laws as its latest weapon against hoon gatherings.

“With the law’s focus on spectators, it gives us an opportunity to take action on both crowds as well as drivers,” Acting Senior Sergeant Stuart Dawson from Dandenong police said.

“The vehicle impound legislation is also frequently used at these events.”

Since the statewide Operation Achilles began in February, police had been reporting a “decrease in hooning activity” in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia.

However even with Covid curfews, hoon meets were arising “spasmodically” at “any time of the week”, Act Sen Sgt Dawson said.

The groups included South East Skids members, enthusiasts and spectators on highways, car parks and industrial estates.

They were putting drivers, spectators, police and other members of the public at “great risk of injury”.

“The message is pretty simple. Your behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Our team of investigators will be reviewing these events and we’ll be prosecuting you.”

In the month before the latest curfews, police had disrupted seven “high risk driving events” in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia.

Four arrests, four vehicle impounds and 10 defect notices were issued as a result.

Charges such as reckless conduct endangering persons, careless driving, and improper use of a motor vehicle had been issued, with hoon cars forfeited and crushed.