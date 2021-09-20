Hoon spectators charged

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Three men have been charged over obstructing police at a crowded hoon event in Lynbrook four months ago.

Police had observed a Holden Commodore dropping burnouts in front of a large crowd at the corner of Business Park and Commercial drives about 11 pm on 11 May.

Highway Patrol officers were allegedly blocked by spectators as they tried to intercept the vehicle.

Several people allegedly kicked and jumped on the police car during the incident.

After three police raids on Thursday 16 September, three men were charged by Cardinia and Casey Highway Patrol officers in Noble Park, Longwarry and Hampton Park.

A 24-year-old Noble Park man and a 24-year-old Longwarry man were charged with intentionally obstructing an emergency service worker and assisting an offender.

A 20-year-old Hampton Park man was charged with intimidation of law enforcement officer, intentionally obstructing an emergency service worker, assisting an offender and causing criminal damage.

The trio were bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 13 December.

On Friday 17 September, police conducted raids in Mernda, Berwick and Pakenham in relation to hooning in Pakenham between April and August.

Three men aged 50, 21 and 19 years, were arrested and charged with reckless conduct endangering life, drive in a manner dangerous and drive vehicle cause loss of traction.

Three cars were also seized, which will be subject to forfeiture applications, police say.

The men have been bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with reckless conduct endangering life, drive in a manner dangerous and drive vehicle cause loss of traction.

He was bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

Acting Inspector Dean Grande, from Victoria Police, said police had “zero tolerance for any form of high risk driving – whether you are a participant, spectator or organizer”.

“Police will continue to use all available intelligence to identify you, arrest you and charge you.

“Police’s number one priority is the safety of our community and if you choose to engage in behaviour which puts other road users at risk of serious injury, we will put you before the courts and we will ask for jail time.”

On the night of the Lynbrook hooning, police intercepted the Commodore and arrested its occupants.

A 19-year-old driver was charged with reckless conduct endangering life/serious injury, dangerous driving while pursued, drive in a manner dangerous and drive vehicle cause loss of traction.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 17 December.