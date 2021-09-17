Man injured in freeway pile-up

-

A man has been injured following a crash involving a ute and two trucks on Monash Freeway in Doveton.

The 23-year-old Ferntree Gully man in a white Mitsubishi tray utility entered the freeway at the Stud Road out-bound on-ramp about 7.30am on Thursday 16 September.

Police say it crossed all lanes of traffic and collided with the centre barrier.

The ute then crashed into a semi-trailer and overturned onto its roof.

The semi swerved and crashed into another truck, which crashed into the barriers.

The ute driver was taken to Dandenong Hospital with minor injuries.

The two truck drivers were not injured in the incident.

Several outbound lanes on the Monash Freeway were closed after the crash.

The Department of Transport advised drivers to exit at Stud Road and detour on Princes Highway to avoid queues.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Any information and dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au